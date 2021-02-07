Residents of the Fairbanks Pioneer Home are getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and they are preparing to open to visitation at the end of the month.
Angie Howard, Pioneer Home administrator, is monitoring how things are going at the Anchorage Pioneer Home, which opened to visitors last week after 10 months on lockdown. She said residents of the Anchorage home were vaccinated sooner than the Fairbanks home, which is why they are allowing visitors.
“Many of the residents and staff at that home have already received their second COVID vaccine a few weeks ago,” Howard wrote in a Friday email that was provided to the Daily News-Miner. “Since our second dose is due next week, we need to be at least two weeks out from that date to consider any type of visitation. This will allow us some time to see how the visitation goes for their home so we can prepare for visitation here at our home.”
The Pioneer Home is working with Carrs/Safeway for its vaccinations. Statewide, people age 65 and older, healthcare workers and nursing home residents are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are currently available for a mass vaccination clinic being held Tuesday at the Carlson Center.
Unpaid caretakers of seniors are eligible for a vaccine appointment if they “provide daily support related to an individual’s activities of daily living (i.e., bathing, dressing, eating) as well as instrumental activities of daily living (i.e., shopping, laundry, light housework),” according to Kelly Atlee, senior director of communications and public relations at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Howard said relatives of Pioneer Home residents have been asking about visitation since hearing that the Anchorage home was hosting visitors.
“Even though we have been discussing and preparing for this, we need to be cautious in how we implement visitation here at our home to ensure we are keeping everyone as safe as possible,” Howard wrote. “I will be checking in with the administrator in Anchorage to get feedback on their successes and challenges so we can prepare ourselves as best we can.”
Since the pandemic started, at least three residents of the Fairbanks Pioneer Home have died of COVID-19, a disease that has hit older people and people living in long-term care facilities especially hard.
The 91-bed facility also conducted routine COVID-19 testing last week and Howard wrote that results were still coming in “but so far we have no positive results for staff or residents.”
New daily COVID-19 cases have been declining in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The 14-day average daily case rate here is about half what it was in mid-December.
“It has been great to see our community numbers slowly decrease over the past few weeks,” Howard told Pioneer Home families.
Eligible Alaskans can sign up to receive a vaccine via the state website COVIDvax.Alaska.gov or by emailing COVID19Vaccine@Alaska.gov.
