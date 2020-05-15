Updated 7:23 p.m.: A charter aircraft with two aboard crashed around the Teshekpuk Lake Observatory east of Utqiagvik late Thursday night, killing the pilot and injuring the passenger.
According to D.J. Fauske, director of government and external affairs for the North Slope Borough, the pilot was Jim Webster, who ran Webster’s Flying Service, located in Fairbanks. His next of kin have been notified.
The passenger was Ben Jones, an assistant professor with the Water and Environmental Research Center at the Institute of Northern Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Jones was recovering Friday at the hospital in Utqiagvik with multiple bone fractures. He is to be transported to Anchorage for additional medical care, according to Marmian Grimes, a spokesperson for UAF.
A preliminary notice by the Federal Aviation Administration indicates the crash occurred at 8:47 p.m. Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, according to the Fauske.
According to Grimes, the charter flight was transporting Jones from Fairbanks to near Utqiagvik to do some field work. The summer is when many UAF researchers go out to remote research sites to conduct maintenance or gather data.
“Ben has a research site there at the observatory. It sounds like he was headed out there to do some servicing on some scientific instruments that are out there," Grimes said. "His work focuses on landform changes and permafrost environments in the subarctic and Arctic."
Jones used a satellite phone to call North Slope Borough Search and Rescue at around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Grimes.
Fauske wrote in a message to the Daily News-Miner that North Slope Borough Search and Rescue responded to the emergency call in “horrible foggy conditions.”
According to the National Weather Service, conditions at Utqiagvik airport the night before were overcast but not foggy. Conditions at the time and location of the crash site were not available.
Teshekpuk Lake is 82 miles from Utqiagvik.
“Mayor Brower thanks (North Slope Borough Search and Rescue) for their brave service and our prayers are with the injured survivor and the family of the pilot who sadly lost his life,” Fauske wrote.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.