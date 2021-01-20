A Fairbanks-area pharmacist was killed and an aspiring pharmacist seriously injured in snowmachining accident in Fox, state officials confirmed Tuesday.
On Monday, sometime around 3:45 p.m., Misty Blanchard, 51, was riding a snow machine with Sidney Robertson, 23, of Jackson, Missouri, when she lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed coming down a steep hill. The two were thrown off of the snowmachine to the ground.
The nature of the injuries of the two have not been released, but were serious. Lifesaving efforts, including CPR, were performed at the scene, but efforts to save Blanchard were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene. Robertson was flown from the scene by helicopter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, stabilized, and then on to Providence Alaska Medical Center where she remained Tuesday in serious condition, according to hospital officials.
Blanchard was a pharmacist at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in Fairbanks. Robertson is attending an pharmacy training program at the Health Center, according to a family friend.