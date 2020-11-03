The Fairbanks City Council has begun discussing the city’s 2021 budget, which will be finalized by Dec. 15. Council members met Monday morning to review the budget draft proposed by Mayor Jim Matherly and will be discussing it further with the department heads and the public in the weeks ahead.
The proposed budget would spend more than $38 million, about $2 million less than the city spent in the current year, and projects a revenue increase of 7.6%, or about $2.7 million. The revenue growth is expected to come from the gasoline excise tax that was implemented in 2020, and the State Emergency Medical Transportation program will compensate some previous city spending, allowing public health providers to be reimbursed for the cost of the patients’ emergency transportation.
One area that is expected to show a decrease in revenue next year is the city’s bed tax, a tax added to the price of hotel rooms. The city doesn’t expect the tourism industry to fully recover from the COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming year. The pandemic also strained the city departments’ budgets and staffing needs with requirements for testing, quarantine and isolation.
The city budget consists of an operating budget, which shows expenditures for the period, and a capital budget, which shows the financial plans for long-term capital improvements, facilities, and equipment. The existing budget draft doesn’t propose to transfer any funds to the Capital Fund, and as a result, the city might not have adequate funds for its future needs. In 2021, the city is still scheduled to carry on with infrastructure projects and to purchase new equipment such as a street sweeper, police vehicles and breathing apparatuses.
Overall, the proposed budget document expects the new revenue to offset the loss brought by the economic challenges of the pandemic, but Matherly still writes in his introductory letter that the demand for city services will still exceed revenues.
After the initial discussion between the council members and the heads of the departments, the mayor will introduce the ordinance to approve the budget and schedule a public hearing for verbal comments from the community. Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to contact the council and share their thoughts and concerns regarding the budget and to attend the upcoming meetings in person or via Zoom.
Three more meetings are scheduled to review the 2021 budget, but the council can add meetings, City Clerk Danyielle Snider said. The next budget meeting will be held 7 a.m. Friday.
