A line on the newest monthly budget report provided to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly shows an influx of $11.1 million to borough reserves.
The money is what is known as a lapse, and reflects money appropriated by the Assembly in 2019 that was not spent during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
The balance was changed to reflect the borough’s most recent audit.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said much of the money went unspent due to unfilled positions.
“The lapse is due in part to several factors, all related to COVID,” Ward said in a text message. “We had a great many positions that went unfilled or we have been unable to fill or went unfilled because of closures. We had almost no travel or training and a number of other budget lines we just did not spend the budgeted amount. The bulk of the savings came from wages and benefits.”
The borough’s “unassigned fund balance” is now $41.5 million, according to the latest monthly budget report dated Feb. 11, 2021. The balance on the Jan. 28, 2021, financial report was $30.4 million.
An audit of government revenues and spending is required by law every year, and the reserves are adjusted annually to reflect the lapse.
The newest budget report shows $7.4 million of the lapse went to the facilities maintenance reserve fund, which is used to pay for capital projects. A transfer of about 66% of the lapse to the facilities maintenance fund is required by borough code.
The facilities maintenance reserve fund now has a balance of $27.6 million. Pending capital projects include remodeling the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark, replacing the animal shelter, putting an addition on the Noel Wien Public Library, refurbishing the South Cushman rifle range, replacing restrooms and offices at Pioneer Park and renovating the Riverboat Nenana. A 10-year Capital Improvement Program was approved by the assembly last year.
Another $555,669 of the lapse was transferred to the asset replacement reserve fund, which now has a balance of about $1 million, according to a memorandum to the assembly by Debra Brady, borough chief financial officer.
The borough added $3.1 million to its general reserves, a government contingency fund, according to officials.
