That it’s been a rainy spring and summer is news to no one. But just how wet have the past 12 months been for Fairbanks? According to data compiled by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it’s never been rainier.
Analysis of weather data collected by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information indicates that the Fairbanks North Star Borough just had its wettest 12 months on record dating back to 1929. From August 2019 through July 2020, the borough saw a total of 26.20 inches of precipitation.
Among those who noticed the record-breaking rainfall was Rock Thoman, a climate specialist who works at the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Thoman tweeted out the information on Friday, pointing out that the rainfall for the 12-month period that ended July 31 is 162% of the 1981-2010 average.
In a subsequent interview, Thoman explained that, in recent years, the National Centers for Environmental Information has developed a method of “high resolution data analysis,” which draws data from multiple weather stations rather than just a single one.
“From that, we can slice and dice that many ways,” he said. “For Fairbanks, that’s somewhat useful.”
Thoman explained that the analysis draws from a wide variety of data sets and is able to model a comprehensive picture of the weather based on things like geographical factors.
“As a climate person, I really like this dataset, because we can move away from the single data station,” Thoman said. “Having more data gives us a more representative picture of what’s going on.”
According to the data, the 12-month period with the second-highest level of rainfall took place from August 1961 to July 1962.
