The Fairbanks school district is moving toward opening this fall while still contemplating a question many educational institutions have been forced to reckon with this year: What is to be done about COVID-19?
In Fairbanks, the outline for next school year hinges on technology and state guidance.
Early in June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development released the Alaska Smart Start 2020 restart and reentry guidelines for K-12 schools. The framework includes a green “low risk” environment, a yellow “medium risk” environment and a red “high risk” environment, with districts and schools asked to develop plans for how to deliver education in each environment.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District said the district is fully engaged in its Smart Start planning process.
Moving through zones
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and Commissioner of Education Michael Johnson have told superintendents that local public health officials will be the ones making the determination about if the district moves into the yellow zone or the red zone Gaborik said.
As it is described in the Alaska Smart Start framework, a green risk zone is when a community has no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and no reported increase in the number of cases over the last 14 days. A yellow risk zone is defined by a low to moderate level of community transmission, with a minimal amount of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 as determined by community transmission. A red risk zone is defined as having a high level of community transmission, with outbreaks or increases in cases and recent laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Communication to families will be similar to how the district handles inclement weather, according to Gaborik. If public health needs the district to move into a more-restrictive environment, they’ll start deploying communication to a school or a couple of schools depending on what’s going on, letting them know they’re moving to a more restrictive zone, what it means, when it starts and what needs to be done.
Gaborik noted she thinks schools closing is not necessarily an “all or nothing” scenario. There might be a positive case in one school, so that school may need to shut down for cleaning. It wouldn’t necessarily mean the whole district would be shut down.
“I call it a hot spot. We might have some red hot spots too that happen,” she said.
In spring, when the pandemic caused all districts in the state to shut down and send students home for remote learning, there was little time before the end of the school year for people to adjust.
The biggest thing educators learned, according to Gaborik, was that they had too many learning platforms. She said they got this feedback across the board — from parents, from kids and from teachers.
This year, they’ll want people to focus on one or two platforms maximum, Gaborik said.
Another component coming together is making the district a one-to-one district.
Every student at the beginning of school will be assigned a device, according to Gaborik. They may not need to take it home every day while the district is in the green zone, but the goal, she noted, is for them to bring it home often so students and families can get familiar with it.
“Then if we have to move into a more restrictive environment, it’s all ready to go. We don’t lose days or weeks trying to mobilize that,” she said.
For the most part they’re looking at Chromebooks, but for their youngest kids, kindergarten through second graders the devices are iPads. MiFis are also being purchased, with the goal of distributing them to families with connectivity issues.
Planning in progress
Other pieces of the plan for reopening are evolving.
“So we haven’t determined exactly what the class schedule or the school schedules will look like,” Gaborik said.
Being worked out in tandem with scheduling is transportation. A Wednesday newsletter from the school district notes the district is looking at staggering arrival and drop off times and locations.
Social distancing has to be kept in mind on buses as well. Siblings can sit together, Gaborik noted, but on the bus they’re going to have to keep kids spaced out and only allow one child per seat.
She couldn’t say, yet, exactly what transportation will look like, but the district has a group looking at different models.
Then there’s work to be done for the students who might not come back to school in person. There are families who will want their children at home as much as possible, according to Gaborik, and so they’re also looking at options for those families.
“I’ve had a couple emails like that,” she said.
She explained that sometimes families have someone immunocompromised at home and want to keep the children home.
For students at school, day-to-day activities in the era of COVID-19 must also face some changes.
The big challenge, Gaborik noted, is looking at how much square footage they have in classrooms and what the maximum number of students in school could be.
Then there’s trying not to mix groups of students. In elementary school, where students normally have one teacher, students mix less, but high schoolers switch classes throughout the day.
According to Gaborik, a subgroup of high school principals is working on this in the district’s design council for the Smart Start plan, trying to look at if there’s different ways of scheduling classes to reduce the amount of mixing.
The district is prioritizing getting as many students in school for as many days as possible, especially at younger grade levels, according to Gaborik, who noted parents rely on the school system caring for their children so they can be at work.
If the district goes into a red zone, it ends up like it was this spring, but the green and yellow zones are a big puzzle she said.
“How can you maximize the amount of kids that can be in school at one time?” Gaborik said.
By the end of June, Gaborik hopes to have a basic structure for a plan for August. Smart Start plans are due to the commissioner of education by the end of July.
There will be a school board work session via teleconference on Monday.
