Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has posted a video on social media reporting that he has finished cancer treatment and is feeling stronger.
His lymphoma is in monitoring status, which he said in an email involves “periodic scans to see if there is activity.”
“This is really the best they can do at this time, and the hope is that the stuff they see stabilizes or gets smaller and goes away,” Ward wrote.
In a two-minute produced video, the 34-year-old father of two had rosy cheeks and an upbeat tone. The video was published Wednesday on the Mayor Bryce Ward and Fairbanks North Star Borough Facebook pages.
“Hey everyone, I wanted to give you an update of how things are going with my health,” he said in the video. “Lots of folks have been asking.”
“I continue to make progress,” he said. “The good news is that I did finish chemotherapy treatment in May and have been on the mend since then and getting my energy back and my hair back.”
“My wife does like to say it’s a little more gray than it was before,” he added.
The mayor said he is grateful for the calls, prayers, emails and letters wishing him well.
“It’s so wonderful to see the community and the support that you all have for me going through this time,” Ward said.
He thanked medical providers and reflected on cancer’s impact on his life, saying that it has made him humbler and stronger.
The Facebook posts drew dozens of likes and comments.
“It is a beautiful bright spot in the day to see this and hear this wonderful news, mayor. You are a treasure,” wrote Michelle Bonnet Hale.
“It’s great to see you looking and sounding so good. I’m very happy for you, your family, and our community,” wrote Buzzy Chiu.
Ward announced in January that he had been diagnosed with a subtype of a B-Cell Lymphoma and had begun chemotherapy.
The cancer diagnosis came after the mayor noticed a “bump” on his chest and sought medical advice in December, the January announcement said.
The mayor said at the time that “it took some time to diagnose exactly what type (of cancer) and my progression.”
Ward is a graduate of Lathrop High School, served on the North Pole City Council and as that city’s mayor. In the 2018 borough mayoral election, Ward defeated three challengers in a landslide.
