The assembly selected a new presiding officer, Christopher Quist, who will lead the panel until his term ends in October.
Quist’s duties include setting the assembly agenda, entering into written or verbal agreements with the mayor and running public meetings.
He is finishing his sixth year in Fairbanks North Star Borough office and is the municipality’s longest-serving elected leader. Borough code limits leaders to two consecutive terms.
Quist replaces Matt Cooper, who stepped down from the assembly’s top position after being promoted to general counsel of the University of Alaska. Cooper subsequently resigned as presiding officer effective May 31.
The assembly selected Quist, who had been deputy presiding officer, in a secret vote at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Quist, who ran for borough mayor in 2018, works as a public radio announcer and programmer and has filed to represent downtown Fairbanks in the state House at the next regular state election on Nov. 3.
