The city of Fairbanks has selected five final candidates for the position of police chief, with the five participating in a public forum on Feb. 9.
Overall, the city received 18 applicants, two of them already employed by the Fairbanks Police Department. “While all applicants had impressive qualifications,” only 10 were chosen for the first round of interviews and only five made it to the next step, according to the news release.
The five final candidates are Richard Sweet, who is the acting chief for the police department; Ron Dupee, who is the local acting deputy chief; Major Koula Black, who works at the North Carolina Police Department in Mocksville; Derek Bos, who is the police chief with the Colorado Police Department in Brush; and Todd Richardson, who is a deputy with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department in Utah. The city will publish more biographical information about the candidates by Wednesday.
After previous police chief Nancy Reeder resigned in August 2020, the city was faced with a task to find a new person for the role — someone with an academic background and extensive experience in police work who would be capable of managing the department and communicating with the public as well as developing and implementing policies, programs and trainings.
The city opened the position for internal applicants for a week on Dec. 14, received Sweet’s and Dupee’s applications, and advertised the opening to the public after that. The application process closed Jan. 18 after a 10-day recruitment period.
The five final candidates were interviewed by a hiring panel who Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Matherly chose so that different members of the community could participate in the hiring process.
“The Fairbanks police chief must be able to build strong relationships and work effectively with many different areas of our community including businesses, area-wide law enforcement agencies, and the residents,” Matherly wrote in a November news release, explaining that “a panel of nine seats (is) comprised of community members that all have different areas of expertise that will be beneficial in hiring the new police chief.”
While the organizations included in the panel have been previously announced, the city just released the names of the committee members representing those organizations.
The full of the hiring committee include Andrew Aquino from the Fairbanks Diversity Council, Bennie Colbert from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Robert Dorton from Behavioral Health Services, Brenda Stanfill from the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, Steve Ginnis from the Fairbanks Native Association, Fairbanks Fire Chief Tod Chambers, District Attorney Joe Dallaire, Alaska State Troopers Cpt. Ron Wall, and business owner Jeff Hurben.
The hiring committee completed their interviews, and now the Diversity Council is preparing the next round of questions that a moderator will ask during the public forum. Based on the results of the public forum and recommendations from the interview panel, Matherly will make the final decision and present it to the Fairbanks City Council for approval.
The public forum is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9, and the city will post instructions for virtually attending the forum on Feb. 8.
