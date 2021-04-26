Alaska Native leaders, law enforcement officers, clergy and community members gathered Monday on the Centennial Bridge over the Chena River to remember homicide victims and missing people.
The annual Gathering of Remembrance honors the Interior Alaska murdered and missing by reading the names aloud. Those with a connection to a victim could throw a rose into the Chena River in his or her memory.
“It’s hard but we come together to become a collective voice, a collective voice that says ‘We remember, we will not forget,’” Rev. Shirley Lee said.
The event, she explained, serves a multitude of purposes; it is a memorial service, a source of comfort for the families, and a reminder to the community that people are still searching for answers.
“We say the names knowing that there are people in our community who know what happened to those individuals,” Lee said.
The Gathering of Remembrance is primarily an opportunity to recognize victims of unsolved homicides but also is a time to remember victims of solved homicides and missing persons. More than 50 individuals were remembered on Monday, with cases dating back to 1972. Among them was Sophie Sergie, a 20-year old woman from Pitka's Point who was murdered on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993. A suspect in that case was finally arrested in 2019 and is currently awaiting trial in Fairbanks.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.