It’s OK if you forget which day it is. You are not losing your mind. Mental health providers said it’s normal to feel disoriented in these trying times.
They said it’s important to find a routine, eat healthy foods, get enough sleep, take walks, avoid excessively monitoring the news and social media and let things go when people in your household get irritating.
“Don’t stay in your pajamas all day,” said Sarah Koogle, licensed professional counselor for Fairbanks Community Mental Health Services. “Don’t look at it as ‘When will this end?’ Just take it day-by-day.”
Mental health counseling has moved to the telephone and online. Multiple providers were reached for this story, and they are still accepting new patients. Counselors said it’s no surprise that some people are feeling anxious about the global pandemic and the lifestyle changes involved with social distancing.
“We’ve kind of lost our normal,” said Dr. Rebekah Burket, licensed clinical psychologist for Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
Some people are experiencing a form of grief, she said. That can make people feel irritable, tearful or short-fused. She encouraged people to focus on shifting toward acceptance by “actively” coping with the situation versus “passively” coping.
She described passively coping as “gritting your teeth and waiting for things to pass.”
Actively coping involves setting up new habits, such as scheduling virtual time with friends or working on meaningful projects.
Staying home is a significant act that helps the community by slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the counselors said.
“You have to kind of mentally accept it and emotionally accept it because it doesn’t seem like we are doing anything,” said Dr. Daniel Curns, licensed clinical psychologist for Foundation Health Partners.
Establishing a new routine is important to create a sense of normalcy, the providers said.
“One of the characteristics of people who are resilient is they put together a new routine quickly,” Burket said. “They adapt.”
This can be done on a schedule or it can be task-focused, Burket said. The key is consistency and knowing what comes next.
Dr. Jaime Sawchuk, addiction counselor with Foundation Health Partners, said she is encouraging people to begin each day by expressing gratitude for something — out loud — and to set one productivity goal and one self-care goal each day.
“I’ve been really encouraging exercise and making sure that you are eating well and connecting with others via Zoom,” she added.
Ginessa Sams, behavioral health director at Tanana Chiefs Conference, is recommending people return to old hobbies or seek out other creative activities.
“Do things that are productive,” she said.
This is a good time to keep a journal or try a meditation app, she added.
She encouraged people who need help to call a mental health provider.
“Research supports the idea that virtual therapy is just as good as in-person therapy,” she said.
