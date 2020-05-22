The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital annual Hospice Services Plant Sale will happen on Saturday with some special coronavirus guidelines in place.
The opening two hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., are reserved for senior citizens and anyone who is immune compromised. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sale is open to the general community.
Plants come from generous gardeners who share from their own greenhouses. Funds raised benefit hospice patients in the local community. Hospice care is for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less. Hospice keeps patients as comfortable as possible through the end stage of life.
The greenhouse is located at 20th and Turner streets. For more information, or to donate plants, call Althea at 378-2301.