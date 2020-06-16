Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said in a June 12 letter to residents that chokeholds were removed from defense tactics training at the Fairbanks Police Department more than 10 years ago and that an update of police policies and procedures by a law firm began six months ago and is 25% complete.
He said more than half of the department received de-escalation training last year and more de-escalation training, known as Verbal Judo, is scheduled in August after being postponed from May due to COVID-19.
“The tragic death of George Floyd has shined a national spotlight on law enforcement as a whole, and the anxiety and anger over what happened and what it represents reaches all corners of the United States, including Fairbanks,” the mayor wrote in a letter posted on Facebook. “There have been many questions and concerns that have been raised in recent days about how we handle things locally, and I would like to take a moment to talk about our own police department here in Fairbanks.”
Matherly denounced the actions that led to Floyd’s death — a police officer held a knee to his neck for almost 9 minutes — in an earlier Facebook post on May 29. He called for people to resist letting the killing of Floyd “distort our view of the majority of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who are living up to their oaths and putting their lives in danger to protect us every day.”
The mayor’s 1,116-word letter discussed training, body cameras and staffing shortages. City police patrol staffing is down by 30%.
The Police Department’s less-lethal equipment includes projectile launchers, Tasers, gas-releasing canisters, less-lethal shotguns and “super socks,” which are small cotton and Kevlar bags full of lead shot that can be fired from shotguns. Offices told city leaders at a presentation on use of force last October that more training is needed.
Matherly, a city leader since 2010, commended the Police Department for holding officers accountable and wrote that officers take “great pride in being part of our city and do not want the badge tarnished by bad behavior.”
“While the general public may not always know the results of internal investigations, they are something that I am kept involved with,” the mayor wrote.
He said use-of-force reporting and oversight has expanded under the leadership of Police Chief Nancy Reeder, who brought experience with internal affairs when she took over the department last year.
“The use-of-force reports now have three levels of supervisory review. We have had occurrences where we have identified issues internally or when it has been brought to our attention by a member of the public. When an officer’s actions fall outside of policy, then training, corrective action and discipline, up to termination and criminal action, takes place.”
Matherly pointed out that all police vehicles have been outfitted with cameras since 2013 and the department deployed body cameras in 2016.
“These cameras provide multiple viewpoints in which to observe actions taken. The use of these cameras improves accountability, assists in prosecution of criminal actions, and provides a tool in improving police policy and procedures,” he wrote.
Force is used in a fraction of the thousands of calls for service, Matherly said, but “there is room for improvement” and “we are actively looking at how we can provide more training in this area on a regular basis.”
In 2017, the year after a Fairbanks police officer was shot in the head and later died, Fairbanks officers were involved in three incidents in which men were fatally shot after threatening law enforcement.
Matherly said he is looking at bringing Police Department policies and procedures in line with best practices and current case law.
The Fairbanks Police Department is without a “less-lethal officer” after Sgt. Nate Werner accepted a position with another law enforcement agency, according to Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks.
Statistical data on use of force by Fairbanks police was not immediately available, according to Soden.
Alaska State Troopers teach recruits a chokehold known as the carotid neck restraint, which is designed to compress the carotid arteries on either side of the windpipe, restricting blood flow to the brain, according to Megan Peters, the troopers’ communications director.
The restraint is considered to be deadly force and “would only be allowed if shooting a person would also be considered reasonable under the circumstances,” Peters wrote.
“Usually just having this restraint applied without pressure is enough to cause a person to stop resisting,” she said in an email. “If pressure is applied, it is until a person gives up or passes out, at which point it is immediately stopped and the person is put into handcuffs. We have never taught kneeling on a person’s neck as an appropriate defensive tactic and certainly not after a person is in handcuffs and complying.”
Peters shared a written statement about the George Floyd incident by the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s lead investigator for allegations of officer misconduct.
“I was shocked by the video, showing Mr. George Floyd’s treatment at the hands of the four former Minneapolis Police officers that triggered the civil unrest and concerns,” wrote investigator Ben Evans, who is based in Anchorage. “The way Mr. Floyd was treated is absolutely not in line with how Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are trained and expected to conduct themselves.”
