Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly asked City Council members, employees and the public to avoid coming to City Hall “at all costs” and attend meetings via Zoom until the end of the year.
The request comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Alaska and the recent emergency message from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
“I want to keep everyone safe,” he said during a Thursday budget meeting, “including the employees, especially because we had a little bit of an uptick in the employees.”
City Communications Director Teal Soden explained in an email that “the ‘uptick’ comment was in reference to the fact that as the COVID19 numbers have increased in Fairbanks, there have been more exposures or possible exposures reported by employees in recent weeks.”
On Wednesday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough reported 24 new cases and reached the total of 3,001 cases and 17 deaths, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response.
The mayor reminded the members during the meeting that this is not the first time for the meetings to go virtual: he moved the meetings to Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“And that was before we hardly had any positive cases in the interior, hardly at all,” he said. “And now we got a bunch, a whole bunch.”
Virtual attendance for City Council meetings has been an option for months, but most members were joining in person. City Hall will still be open for the council meeting, Soden said.
Matherly said that he can’t prevent council members and employees from coming to City Hall, but he is encouraging them to use the technical alternatives and attend meetings virtually.
The public was still invited to come as well, sitting in a socially distanced manner. Earlier this fall, more than 30 people came to City Hall for a meeting discussing an alcohol tax increase.
