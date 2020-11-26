Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly defended the city’s work on improving policing in a letter he sent Monday responding to a position statement from the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The NAACP members wrote in a statement earlier this week that they believe in “the right to respectful, safe and equitable police protection” for everyone in Fairbanks. Matherly responded that the city administration and police department agree with the NAACP members but that he is “perplexed” that NAACP didn’t acknowledge the existing work the city has been doing to provide and improve that protection.
He reminded NAACP that the city police department trains officers in recognizing their implicit biases, deescalating crisis situations and navigating race relations and that the city just created a diverse nine-person police chief hiring committee.
NAACP member Helenmarie Matesi, who worked on the statement, said that they coincidentally released their letter right after the mayor announced the news about the police chief hiring committee. After working on the statement for months, NAACP members published it as soon as they could, she said.
NAACP members wrote in the statement that they are responding to police brutality and shootings across the country and in Fairbanks. The mayor disagreed that city police officers committed any unjustifiable killings.
“That is simply not factual,” he wrote. “All police-involved shootings by our officers were investigated by the Office of Special Prosecution, which is an outside agency independent from any influence from the city of Fairbanks. It has been found in these cases that the use of deadly force was reasonably necessary for officers to defend themselves and others from the imminent threat of death or serious physical injury.”
The NAACP statement drew an example of a Fairbanks Police Department officer involved in three incidents that resulted in fatalities.
Matherly wrote of the officer that those three separate incidents were situations in which “the criminal actions of others led to him being in the terrible position of making the hard, but legal and justifiable, decision of using lethal force in order to keep our community safe.”
“Knowing the details of these cases, including one case in which someone was firing out of their vehicle on a busy road at officers and trying to run people over, makes me feel very proud that this officer chose to put himself in harm’s way to prevent further tragedy in our community,” he wrote. “I choose to stand with those who are protecting our community, not those committing criminal acts of violence.”
