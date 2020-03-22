Fairbanks City Hall will be completely closed to the public until further notice, it was announced Sunday.
Non-essential employees have been asked to work from home and will still be able to assist the public over the phone and online, a notice from City Communications Director Teal Soden reads.
The notice states that Mayor Jim Matherly “feels it is of vital importance that city employees and residents heed the recommendations from medical experts to stay at home and distance themselves from others as much as possible in order to slow the spread of COVID19 in our community.”
The notice says Matherly urges “everyone to recognize how serious this situation is and to do their part to protect themselves and others.”
Residents needing assistance can still call City Hall at 459-6702 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information is also available on the citiy’s website: www.fairbanksalaska.us.
Seven of the state’s 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have come from the Fairbanks area.