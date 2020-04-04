A Fairbanks man who crashed a vehicle while fleeing Alaska State Troopers and later cut off his ankle monitor while out on bail was sentenced Friday to one year in prison after accepting a plea deal with the state.
Justin Vantell, 29, pleaded guilty to felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and one count of felony escape. A second charge of felony escape as well as additional charges of felony third-degree criminal mischief, felony second-degree theft, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release were dismissed.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the failure to stop case, troopers responded to Capricorn Street at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 18, 2019, after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a burned-out property. The vehicle, which was leaving as troopers arrived, did not have working taillights, and the driver, later identified as Vantell, failed to signal before turning onto Farmers Loop Road. Troopers activated lights and sirens and followed Vantell as he drove up Ski Boot Hill Road.
Vantell drove on both sides of the road at excessive speeds on fresh snow, according to the complaint. He lost control of the vehicle while going downhill and slid off of the road at Bruhn Road and Wideview Road.
Vantell barricaded himself inside the vehicle for about eight minutes before being taken into custody.
The passenger told troopers the vehicle was hers, and she and Vantell had been having sex in it after meeting each other on Facebook, according to the complaint. The woman said troopers arrived just after they finished and Vantell was driving. She asked Vantell to slow down and stop for troopers, but he told her he had a gun and ordered her to shut up, according to the complaint.
Vantell was out on bail and under house arrest Dec. 6, 2019 when he cut off his ankle monitor. He was arrested several days later and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Vantell was sentenced to 18 months with 12 months suspended for the failure to stop charge and the same term for the escape charge, leaving one year to serve. He will likely be released in about four months because he has been in jail since December and will get credit for good behavior, according to Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.
Vantell will be on probation for five years after his release.
When asked if he wanted to make a statement Friday, Vantell said, “I’m sorry for what I did and I’ll try to stay out of trouble. That’s it.”
Peterson noted the serious nature of Vantell’s actions but accepted his apology on behalf of the court.
“Mr. Vantell, those are two of the most important things you could have told me,” Peterson said. “I’m more encouraged by your comment that we’re not going to see you again. I’m sure that that is more in keeping with the way you’d like to live your life, and that is, not being tied to our system and tied to our jail.”
