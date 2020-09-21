A 19-year-old Fairbanks man who twice escaped capture by Alaska State Troopers earlier this month was arrested without incident Thursday at a home in west Fairbanks.
Tyler Smith had four outstanding arrest warrants in connection with 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree escape, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and failure to appear for a court hearing, according to a news release posted on the trooper website.
Troopers and Wasilla police first tried to arrest Smith on Sept. 8 after finding him in a vehicle at Lake Lucile Park in Wasilla. Smith fled the scene in the vehicle and headed toward Anchorage with law enforcement in pursuit. He managed to avoid a spike strip on Trunk Road, drove off the road, jumped a curb and drove toward a trooper, who had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.
Smith later ran over a second spike strip, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail near Bootleggers Cove west of downtown Anchorage. Smith fled on foot and escaped despite the use of tracking dogs and the establishment of a perimeter around the site of the crash.
The next day, troopers and the Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team responded to Delta Junction after Smith was tracked to a home on Old Clearwater Trail. Smith reportedly tried to leave in a vehicle but successfully eluded capture after fleeing into the woods on foot.
Smith was arraigned Saturday in Fairbanks court and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $39,500 bail.
