A Fairbanks man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges, officials said Wednesday.
Ralph Norman Wells, 39, was sentenced Feb. 4 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Wells pleaded guilty in October 2020.
On April 2, 2020, a Fairbanks business owner reported a suspicious vehicle loitering in a nearby parking lot. Alaska State Troopers responded, identified Wells, and contacted his probation officer, who requested a search of Wells and the truck. Troopers found a loaded Ruger P345 handgun with the serial number partially filed off and 4 1/2 grams of methamphetamine, according to court sentencing papers, or about a week’s worth of personal use for a regular user. Troopers also found a digital scale, small plastic bags and other items consistent with selling drugs.
“In imposing the sentence, Judge (Ralph R.) Beistline emphasized Wells’ extensive criminal history, the seriousness of the offense and the need to protect the public,” a press statement read.
Wells had two prior felony convictions, a 2013 assault charge and a 2015 conviction for the manufacture or deliver less than a gram of methamphetamine. Well’s attorney, Gary Colbath, recommended a sentence no greater than 84 months.
“In sending Wells to prison for over 10 years, the Court would be providing a sentence that was clearly longer than necessary to deter a 38-year-old man who had been found sitting in his truck with a few grams of meth and another
person’s handgun and cooperated with police fully when contacted during the non-violent incident,” Colbath wrote in a sentencing memorandum for Wells. “Instead, a sentence of 84 months custody would fully achieve the Court’s deterrent and community protection aims.”
Wells’ 10-year sentence will be followed by six years of supervised release.
