A 24-year-old Fairbanks man who pointed a gun at a couple during a road-rage incident on the Parks Highway last spring was sentenced this week to two years of suspended time and four years of probation.
Evan John Frederick Gentry will not be allowed to possess a firearm for three years, must take a firearms safety course, will forfeit the gun he used in the incident, perform 500 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and will lose his license for 60 days.
Gentry, who was driving a motorcycle when he threatened the couple, is also not allowed to use any type of two-or three-wheeled vehicle for one year.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, the victims were driving on the Parks Highway between Nenana and Fairbanks when Gentry drove up beside them, pulled a Glock 9 mm pistol from his waistband and pointed it at them several times from a distance of approximately 5 feet.
The couple called 911, and Alaska State Troopers stopped Gentry about 35 miles north of Nenana. Gentry told them he was angry because he thought the couple almost hit his girlfriend’s truck as she was pulling out of a restaurant near Nenana. Gentry admitted to pulling a gun on the couple but said he only wanted to threaten them and didn’t intend to shoot them, according to the complaint.
Gentry reached an earlier plea agreement with the state, but it was rejected April 6 by Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle because he felt it was “insufficient” in respect to Gentry’s crime. Under the terms of that agreement, Gentry would have received a two-year suspended term but was only required to serve one year of probation and lose his right to own a firearm for the same amount of time.
“The probationary period needs to be longer … and the agreement is too lenient in respect to firearms,” Lyle said. “We cannot have citizens of this state pulling firearms on each other because they’re (unhappy) about the way someone’s driving.”
Lyle accepted the revised plea agreement Monday and cautioned Gentry about his behavior.
“Mr. Gentry, mind how you go. Don’t do this again. You’re not likely to receive this kind of a deal if you engage in this kind of behavior again. I hope we don’t see you back,” Lyle said.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.