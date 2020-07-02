A 26-year-old Fairbanks man who killed one man and critically injured another in a 2016 nightclub shooting was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.
Tevyn Alonza Davis will serve 10 years of probation and will face the possibility of serving 60 years of suspended time if he reoffends after his release.
Davis shot Michael Hodges, 27, once in the chest in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2016 after a fight inside the former Bojangles bar spilled outside. Hodges died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital shortly afterward, despite efforts by paramedics and emergency room staff.
Hodges' cousin, Jesse Craig Anderson, who was 25 at the time, was shot once in his side but survived after 23 days in the hospital.
Davis fled the scene after the shooting but was eventually identified as a suspect after a months-long investigation by Fairbanks police.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Davis on March 13, 2017 while he was driving to Anchorage with his girlfriend. He was indicted in Fairbanks court 10 days later on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree weapons misconduct.
Davis' sentencing Thursday was the culmination of a protracted legal process that included a hung jury, a retracted plea agreement, several trial date changes and a last-minute second plea agreement.
Davis initially went to trial in November 2018 in a Fairbanks courtroom packed with Hodges' and Anderson's family and friends. After hearing 15 days of often-emotional testimony and deliberating for 3 1/2 days, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared. Upon hearing the announcement, Anderson stood up and yelled, "You should all be (expletive) ashamed of yourselves!" before leaving the courtroom.
A second trial was scheduled for August 2019 but was delayed after the prosecution announced new evidence had come to light several weeks before the start date. On July 17, 2019, Davis’ defense attorney Andrew Haas notified the state that his client would like to discuss a plea agreement.
After some negotiation, an agreement was reached between both parties and a change of plea hearing was scheduled for July 25, 2019. The night before the hearing, Haas notified the prosecution that Davis had changed his mind and wanted to stand trial a second time.
The date for the retrial was set for Jan. 6, 2020, but was canceled after Davis again changed his mind and accepted a plea agreement during a previously scheduled Jan. 2 status hearing.
At that hearing, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder for killing Hodges and one count of first-degree assault for shooting Anderson. According to the terms of the agreement, Davis would be sentenced to 20 to 30 years of imprisonment, with additional suspended time to be determined by Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy.
During Thursday's sentencing hearing, McConahy heard statements from the family and friends of Davis' victims as well as statements from Davis' relatives. Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail asked McConahy to sentence Davis to 75 years with 50 suspended for the murder charge and 15 years with 10 suspended for the assault charge. Crail said Davis' actions were "shocking" and cited the "lack of provocation and the cold-bloodedness of shooting a man while he’s lying on the ground" as reasons for the requested sentence.
Defense attorney Haas said his client was a "youthful, first-time offender" from a good family whose life went awry when he fell into the wrong crowd after moving to Fairbanks with the military. Haas asked McConahy to sentence Davis to no more than 20 years for the murder charge and to the "low end" of the five- to nine-year presumptive range for the assault charge. Haas said he also felt that 40 years of suspended time and seven years of probation would be "more appropriate" than that proposed by the prosecution.
McConahy said he didn't find Davis to be credible and noted that Davis tried to shift blame to others, denied involvement in the shooting, destroyed evidence and fled Fairbanks after the shooting.
McConahy sentenced Davis to 75 years with 50 suspended for the murder charge and 15 years with 10 suspended for the assault charge. The terms are to be served consecutively, leaving a combined sentence of 30 years of prison time to serve with 60 years suspended. The judge also imposed the maximum allowable amount of 10 years of probation.
"Everyone needs to know this behavior is unacceptable," McConahy said after reading Davis' sentence.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.