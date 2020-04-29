A Fairbanks man who tried to saw through a door at the Salcha store to steal an ATM machine in January was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
Troy Scott Jennings, 30, reached a plea agreement with the state that included two other cases.
Jennings was charged with felony second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief in the ATM case. He pleaded guilty to the burglary charge for an agreed sentence of five years with three suspended, leaving two years to serve and three years of probation.
Jennings was also charged with second-degree forgery Nov. 18, 2017 after someone found his backpack at the Helmericks Avenue roundabout and turned it in at the Fairbanks police station. A search of the backpack yielded multiple pieces of mail and a checkbook, none of which belonged to Jennings. The backpack was identified as belonging to him because his personal checks were also found inside of it.
He pleaded guilty in that case to a reduced count of attempted second-degree forgery for a sentence of one year with all time suspended and one year of probation.
Jennings had previously been sentenced to one year of suspended jail time for a Jan. 13, 2019 felony theft and fraudulent use of an access device case. As part of the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson revoked Jennings’ suspended time in that case. Jennings will serve this time consecutive to his sentence in the ATM case, for a composite sentence of seven years with four suspended and three to serve.
Jennings must complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment and pay restitution to the victims in the ATM case. If he reoffends after his release from prison, he may be sentenced to serve some or all of his four years of suspended time.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the ATM case, the owner of the Richardson Highway store contacted Alaska State Troopers the morning of Jan. 22 to report the attempted theft. Video surveillance footage showed a man using a power saw to force entry to the store. The man fled in a dark, single cab pickup truck with a male passenger after he triggered the store’s alarm system while trying to remove the ATM.
A trooper reported seeing the truck at the Holiday gas station on South Cushman Street earlier that morning. Troopers viewed the gas station’s security footage and were able to identify Jennings and his accomplice, Jesse Donald Cartier, from previous contacts with them.
The victim in the Salcha ATM case spoke at the hearing.
“I just wanted to make it clear that he entered our business that morning, and it’s also connected to our place of residence. I was woken up by the sound of that saw coming through a steel door, with my kids in the back with me and my husband out of town on a work trip.”
When given a chance to make a statement, Jennings apologized to the victim and said he planned to become a productive member of society upon his release.
“I just want to say I am deeply sorry for causing any type of fear to the victim in this case, and I do plan on seeking drug therapy and counseling, and living a clean and sober life from here on out, away from crime,” Jennings said.
Cartier, 29, pleaded guilty March 30 to second-degree burglary. Details about his sentence are not available at this time.
