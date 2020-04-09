One of several men charged in a violent 2017 burglary was sentenced Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with the state.
Jeffrey Nickoli-Frink was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree weapons misconduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possessing burglary tools. All but the last two are felony charges.
At his change of plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday, Nickoli-Frink pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary for an agreed upon term of time served with no probation. He served approximately 10 months at Fairbanks Correctional Center before being freed on a $25,000 bond and electronic monitoring. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he will not have to return to jail and his bail money will be returned to him.
According to charging documents in the case, Nickoli-Frink and several other men entered the Sourdough Express moving company lot on April 17, 2017, and ambushed a man who was living in a small cabin there. Nickoli-Frink and his accomplices tied up the man with bungee cords and duct tape, beat him and stole firearms they found in crates stored on the property.
The injured man was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for multiple facial fractures, a broken rib and a separated shoulder. When interviewed at the hospital, the man told Fairbanks police he saw a possibly intoxicated man by his cabin early that morning and tried to assist him off the property. At that point two other men showed up and all three men attacked him, according to the charging documents.
Nickoli-Frink gave a brief statement at his sentencing hearing.
“This took a long time and it’s finally done. I’m just trying to get my life in order and do the right thing,” he said. “I’m sorry this happened and I really do feel bad about the whole thing.”
