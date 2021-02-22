One Fairbanks man is dead and another is in jail after a Sunday morning shooting.
Brian Simpson, Jr. was found dead early Sunday morning in the living room of a home at 1366 Joyce Drive in Fairbanks with at least one bullet wound.
At approximately 2:09 a.m., 911 received a call from a resident at the home stating that someone had been shot, according to information released by the Fairbanks Police Department.
Officers responded to the home, where they found a deceased male in the living room with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Brian Simpson, Jr. Officers and detectives questioned people in the home, according to the news release, including Tyrese Roberts, 20.
Roberts initially told a detective he had been upstairs in his room when he heard two loud bangs. He stated that he went downstairs and found Simpson on the floor and that he tried life-saving measures before telling a family member, who had been asleep upstairs, what happened, according to the release.
The family member later told an FPD officer that Roberts admitted to shooting Simpson, the city news release stated.
Officers took Roberts to the Fairbanks Police Department where he agreed to be interviewed by detectives. He continued to say he was in his bedroom when the victim was shot but changed his account when detectives presented him with physical evidence that contradicted his story, as well as the statements from the family member. Roberts then gave a different account of Simpson’s death and admitted to shooting him, according to the release.
He was later booked into the Fairbanks Correction Center where he is being held on a charge of manslaughter.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to email fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or call 907-450-6550.
Contact staff writer Will Morris at 459-7582.