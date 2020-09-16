A 38-year-old Fairbanks man was indicted Thursday on one count each of manslaughter and felony second-degree assault.
Eric James Demoski is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $25,000 bail.
According to the indictment, Demoski recklessly caused the death of another person and caused physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument “at or near Fairbanks” on May 15, 2020.
Manslaughter is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine. Second-degree assault is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Further details about Demoski’s alleged crime are not available at this time because a criminal complaint, which is a narrative of the alleged crime and the investigation into it, has not been filed in the case. Grand jury indictments only include the date of an alleged crime, the judicial district in which it occurred, the name of the accused, the charge against them and the level of the offense.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.