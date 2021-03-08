A Fairbanks man has been indicted and charged with attempting to kill his wife.
A grand jury also advanced charges of kidnapping, second-degree and third-degree assault, and interference of a reported crime of domestic violence, among others, against Jedidiah Jonah Malan, 44.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 11 in which Malan allegedly attacked and terrorized the woman in front of children. According to Alaska State Troopers, Malan had been drinking heavily when he started arguing with his wife about a conversation she had with her ex-husband. She walked away from him, went upstairs and Malan followed.
Malan accused her of cheating on him, pulled her off a bed and jumped on top of her, according to charging documents. While screaming he was “going to kill” her, Malan started choking her with his left forearm and held her like that for almost a minute before he broke off the attack, the criminal complaint stated.
The woman rushed the children out to a Toyota Tundra so she could take them and leave the house, but Malan deflated one of the tires, broke the gear shifter and told her she wasn’t allowed to leave, according to charging documents. Malan again attacked her, pinning her to the ground and leaning his weight into his arm, choking her until she saw stars. Eventually, she was able to get away from Malan and hid in the Toyota with the doors locked.
During the incident, Malan broke her mobile phone. He then took the children’s phones and laptops, and broke them all, but one of the children called 911 without either Malan or the woman knowing. When troopers arrived, the woman and children were still hiding in the Tundra.
He was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.
The case is being prosecuted by the Fairbanks District Attorney's Office. If convicted, Malan faces up to 99 years in prison. He is currently in custody on $250,000 bail.
