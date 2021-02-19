A federal grand jury has indicted a Fairbanks man in a murder-for-hire plot a month after the man was also indicted for stalking, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
Roger Keeling, 54, allegedly choked his girlfriend in October 2020, according to court documents. Keeling pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in state court. He was released from jail and given an ankle monitor. Over the course of several weeks, Keeling violated court orders not to contact the victim.
According to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's office, Keeling continued to harass and contact the victim: emailing her; following her and leaving notes; slashing her vehicle tires; and placing her in fear for her life.
Keeling was arrested and charged with stalking the victim. In January, Keeling allegedly came up with and solicited help in a murder-for-hire plot targeting the woman.
If convicted, Keeling could face up to 10 years in prison for his attempt to arrange a murder for hire, in addition to any sentence he may face for previously filed charges.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation.
