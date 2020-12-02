A 40-year-old Fairbanks man found with more than 34 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin and $7,000 in cash during a February 2019 traffic stop was sentenced Monday to 12 1/2 years in federal prison.
Sherman Kay Howard was also found with 42 1/2 grams of meth and 18 1/2 grams of heroin July 2, 2019, after Fairbanks police interrupted him in the middle of a drug deal at Birch Hill Cemetery. Howard committed both offenses while on parole for a 2012 drug trafficking and weapons misconduct conviction in which he was sentenced to serve nine years in state prison.
Howard was indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 22 on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell for the February 2019 bust and one count of the same for the July 2019 bust. He pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to the February 2019 charge and agreed to forfeit any cash or property derived from his drug dealing.
When questioned by Alaska State Troopers, Howard said he was responsible for more than half of the meth sales in Fairbanks, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Beistline cited Howard’s extensive criminal history and his designation as a career offender before imposing a 150 month prison sentence.
Howard’s plea hearing was conducted via teleconference and his sentencing hearing via videoconference to “protect human health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to online federal court records.
