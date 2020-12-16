A Fairbanks man was sentenced in federal court to 9 years in prison in connection with drug possession and weapons charges, officials said.
Brian James Tepner, 48, of Fairbanks, was sentenced to 9 years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to federal prosecutors, Alaska State Troopers found Tepner unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a Sourdough Fuel station in Fairbanks in the early morning hours of March 22, 2019, with alcohol, hypodermic needles and a spoon with heroin residue.
Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found 191 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin and a stolen .22 caliber pistol. Troopers also located paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of drugs including ledgers, two scales, and multiple plastic baggies and cell phones.
Tepner left the state shortly after the arrest, but was indicted on May 22, 2019, and a month later he was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, and brought back to Alaska.
As justification for the lengthy sentence, the court noted Tepner’s long criminal record and recent threats he made towards his wife on recorded phone calls from jail. Tepner’s term of incarceration will be followed by eight years of supervised release.
