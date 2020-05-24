Fairbanks police have arrested a 21-year-old Fairbanks man on a murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend at a College Road apartment.
Sikoya Francis-Fields was being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to a news release this afternoon from the Fairbanks Police Department.
Police say Francis-Fields called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday to report that his girlfriend, Kayla Benjamin, 23, was unresponsive.
Police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, and medics confirmed the woman was deceased, according to the news release.
Francis-Fields initially denied knowing anything about the woman’s death but, according to the news release, “admitted to causing her death” and the death of a dog that was in the apartment.
No information about the cause of death was provided in the news release. The woman’s next of kin have been notified.
Francis-Fields was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Detective Division at 450-6550 or email to FPDinvestigations@fairbanks.us.