A 22-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Thursday evening after he reportedly broke into his grandparents' home, fought with his grandfather and fired a rifle into the floor several times.
Nathaniel Tyler Carrillo is charged with first-degree burglary, second- and third-degree weapons misconduct and third-degree assault, all felonies. He is also charged with fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree weapons misconduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Friday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers responded to a Murphy Dome Road home after receiving a report of a disturbance there shortly after 6 p.m. The caller, Carrillo's grandmother, said Carrillo had left and was between her house and his house next door. About half an hour after the grandmother's call, Carrillo's girlfriend called 911 from Carrillo's house to report he was trying to break down the door there.
When troopers arrived, Carrillo and his grandfather were outside between the two houses. Carrillo was yelling incoherently, smelled strongly of alcohol and yelled that we was hot and wanted to get into a car. The temperature at the time was approximately 15 below zero, according to the complaint.
Carrillo's grandfather told troopers that Carrillo came to his house unannounced, kicked and broke the door and began breaking things inside. Carrillo retrieved a rifle from a room and fired three shots into the floor before his grandfather took it away from him. Carrillo also had an unloaded Smith & Wesson handgun on him.
The two men began fighting and ended up on the floor, according to the complaint. His grandfather told troopers he suffered extreme pain in his shoulder during the fight due to a previous injury.
Carrillo had numerous blood stains on his clothes, both the rifle and handgun had blood on them and there was blood smeared on walls and floor throughout the home. Three bullet holes were also found inside the house.
Carrillo's girlfriend told troopers that Carrillo said he was going to party because he'd just had his ankle monitor removed and was no longer prohibited from drinking alcohol, according to the complaint.
A records check showed Carrillo had a felony weapons conviction in California in 2018.
Carrillo was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and then jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
