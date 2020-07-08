A 24-year-old Fairbanks man faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting two people, destroying multiple items, damaging the inside of a trooper vehicle and fleeing police after escaping from custody early Tuesday morning.
Tyrell Diquan Albert Peterson is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree escape, two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful contact, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The first three charges are felonies, and the rest are misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, Alaska State Troopers responded to a Goldstream Road apartment at 12:07 a.m. after getting a report that Peterson had shoved a woman down and pushed his way into her home.
When troopers arrived, Peterson came outside, stopped in front of them, took off his jacket, sweatpants and shoes, put his hands in the air and said he knew “how this is going to go.”
Peterson told troopers he got angry when his girlfriend wouldn’t give him back his keys so he “pretty much broke everything” in their apartment. Peterson also admitted to entering the neighbor’s apartment but denied any physical altercation occurred there, according to the complaint.
The neighbor said she was inside her apartment when she heard Peterson’s girlfriend yelling for help outside her door. The neighbor let the woman in and Peterson pushed the door open before she could shut it. Peterson pushed the neighbor over and she caught herself with her hand, which had stitches in it from a recent surgery.
Peterson chased his girlfriend into a bathroom and she locked herself inside. The neighbor got Peterson to leave her apartment just as troopers arrived.
Peterson’s girlfriend told troopers she was on conditions of release and not allowed to communicate with him. She saw him parked at her apartment as she was coming home, so she drove to the next road over and waited for an hour. Peterson approached her car, banged on her window and demanded his keys. She drove away, waited until she thought he was gone and returned to her apartment. Peterson showed up, entered the apartment and the woman ran outside to get away from him. Peterson pushed her down on an outside stairway and she yelled for help.
Peterson slashed two of the woman’s tires and broke multiple items inside apartment, including mirrors, three TVs, an Xbox One and a drone. The woman estimated the damage at $5,000, according to the complaint.
Troopers arrested and handcuffed Peterson and put him in the back of a patrol vehicle. One trooper left and the remaining trooper went upstairs to take a statement from the neighbor. While the trooper was occupied, Peterson slipped out of his handcuffs, kicked open the plastic divider between the back and front seats, crawled through the opening and escaped on foot.
Peterson’s girlfriend and the neighbor said they would stay at a hotel because Peterson was on the loose and likely still in the area. The girlfriend returned to her apartment to get some medication she needed. After she parked her car, Peterson emerged from her apartment, ran downstairs, grabbed her by the hair and flipped her over.
A neighbor saw the assault, grabbed his rifle and ordered Peterson to stay where he was. Troopers arrived soon afterward and arrested Peterson a second time, according to the complaint.
