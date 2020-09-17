A Fairbanks man faces 12 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting his sister-in-law, stealing a truck, brandishing a gun and threatening to kill his family members early Saturday morning.
Christopher Todd Wheat, 24, was reportedly drunk when he drove to his mother’s house, took her truck keys and returned with a handgun, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
Wheat is charged with second-degree assault, five counts of third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree weapons misconduct, fifth-degree weapons misconduct, driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test.
Troopers responded to a Goldfinch Road home at 1:33 a.m. after Wheat’s family reported he had grabbed his sister-in-law by the throat and returned with a gun. Three of Wheat’s family members had escaped the house through a bedroom window and were hiding in a shed on the property. Wheat’s mother was inside the house trying to calm him down.
Wheat was slurring his words and stumbling when he exited the house, according to the complaint. Wheat told troopers he left his Ford Focus in the middle of the road, walked to his mother’s house and took her truck. Wheat said his mother had told him not to come to the house after 9 p.m. and he knew his actions were inappropriate, according to the complaint.
Wheat’s brother, sister-in-law and niece told troopers that Wheat had been at the house earlier that day and returned at 1 a.m. His sister-in-law answered the door and Wheat walked inside, took keys to a red Ford truck and went outside to the garage. The woman followed Wheat and asked what he was doing there. Wheat grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a car and told her he was going to kill her daughter in front of her. Wheat left in the truck after the woman pushed him and yelled at him, according to the complaint.
The three family members were in a back bedroom when Wheat returned to the house and began yelling at his mother in the living room. They heard Wheat say he was going to kill everyone in the house and that no one was going to make it through the night, followed by the sound of a round being racked into a handgun. The family members locked themselves in the bedroom and called 911. Trooper dispatch advised them to escape through a window.
Wheat’s mother told troopers he pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her while he was yelling in the living room. Troopers found a Smith & Wesson .M & P Bodyguard .380 pistol on a bedroom floor with one round in the chamber and two in the magazine. A fourth round was found on the living room floor, according to the complaint.
Wheat was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks trooper post. Wheat refused to perform field sobriety tests or a breath-alcohol test.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.