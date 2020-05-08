A 46-year-old Fairbanks man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl last summer.
Andrew Robert Lamborn is charged with one count of first-degree, two counts of second-degree and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Tuesday, the girl’s father reported the abuse to Alaska State Troopers in August after she came back home from visiting relatives in Alaska. Troopers contacted law enforcement in the city the girl lives in, and she was interviewed at a child advocacy center there.
Lamborn reportedly told the girl not to tell anyone about the abuse and said they would both get in trouble if she did.
Troopers obtained a warrant Feb. 13 and recorded a conversation between Lamborn and a female relative of the girl. When the relative asked about the alleged abuse, Lamborn said he didn’t remember because he drank a lot of bourbon that night but was “fearing the worst.”
When confronted with details about the incident, Lamborn started crying and said he “had a feeling something might have happened.” Lamborn apologized and begged the woman not to tell law enforcement about the incident, according to the complaint.
