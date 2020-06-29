A Fairbanks resident drowned Saturday after his canoe flipped over at Diamond Lake.
Alaska State Troopers report that 30-year-old Arthur Analoak’s canoe flipped for “unknown reasons” and that it was reported that Analoak was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time.
A troopers news release states that troopers received a report at roughly 7 p.m. Saturday of a “flipped canoe and a body in the water” at Diamond Lake, which is roughly 3 miles from Big Lake in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. An investigation revealed that Analoak had drowned in the lake.
On Sunday, a group that included the Mat-Su Dive Team, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers worked to recover Analoak's body.
The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time, and Analoak’s next of kin has been notified.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.