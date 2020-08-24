Alaska State Troopers received a call Saturday evening reporting a drowning in Harding Lake after Dustin R. Baxter, 31, of Fairbanks, dove into the lake from a boat and failed to resurface. Bystanders were unable to locate him.
Troopers and Salcha Fire & Rescue responded and searched the lake until darkness. Troopers and rescue personnel returned to the lake Sunday morning and resumed the search. After several hours, they recovered Baxter's body.
Next of kin have been notified, as well as the Alaska State Medical Examiner's office.
