A man killed earlier this week in a traffic accident on the Seward Highway has been identified as a Fairbanks local, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.
On Jan. 12, Allen Solomon, 31, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Golf on the Seward Highway near milepost 30 when he struck the rear end of a State of Alaska DOT&PF road grader at a high rate of speed that was actively plowing, according to Troopers. Solomon was not wearing a seat belt and was declared dead at the scene.
There were no injuries to the DOT&PF road grader operator. According to Troopers who responded to the scene, alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.