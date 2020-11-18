A 30-year-old Fairbanks man died Saturday evening at Chena Hot Springs Resort.
Emergency responders received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. reporting a CPR in progress at the remote resort located 56.5 miles northeast of Fairbanks. Steese Volunteer Fire Department EMTs arrived on scene approximately an hour later and found resort employees still performing CPR on Kyle Patsy in the pool house lobby, according to Deputy Chief David Daniell.
“Our crew took over, checked for a pulse and respiration and didn’t find any, so they continued on with CPR and breathing for him,” Daniell said. “We continued care until we contacted an Fairbanks Memorial Hospital physician who recommended discontinuing life saving efforts.”
Patsy was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:27 p.m., according to Daniell.
Resort staff reportedly tried twice to revive Patsy with an automated external defibrillator, a machine that analyzes a heart’s rhythm and administers a shock when appropriate.
An Alaska State Trooper news release issued Sunday does not include information about the circumstances of the incident or why Patsy needed CPR. When asked for clarification Tuesday, trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said more information may be available Thursday.
Volunteers have organized a fundraising raffle for Patsy’s family to help cover funeral expenses and transportation charter costs. Tickets are $100 each and the prize is a Skandic Sport 600 EFI snowmachine with a $1,000 shipping allowance. For more information about the raffle, contact Peter Captain at (907) 347-6679.
Patsy was from Nulato and lived in Fairbanks with his girlfriend and their two small children, according to Captain.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: