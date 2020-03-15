A Fairbanks man faces multiple felony charges, including assault, after he allegedly attempted to ram an Alaska State Trooper vehicle with his car and almost hit several troopers who were on foot.
According to a trooper dispatch, Richard Vent, 21, initially caught the eye of troopers at roughly 5:30 a.m. Sunday after committing “multiple moving violations on Airport Way.” Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but Vent failed to yield. During the subsequent pursuit, Vent allegedly “attempted to ram the pursing trooper's vehicle with his vehicle and almost struck multiple troopers on foot.”
The trooper dispatch did not indicate why some troopers were out of their vehicles.
Vent proceeded to flee on foot but was apprehended by troopers with the assistance of K9 Lenox.
Vent was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center with charges relating to assault in the third degree, driving under the influence, eluding, resisting arrest and driving without a license.
