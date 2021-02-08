A Fairbanks man is in jail after Alaska State Troopers accused him of molesting a teenager.
Michael Mitchell, 39, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor for an incident that happened in his house on Jan. 29, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers say that in January, Mitchell molested the minor, a teenager he was well acquainted with, at his house. On Feb. 1, one of the minor’s parents reported the incident to Alaska State Troopers, who conducted an investigation into the alleged assault. According to the criminal complaint filed in court, investigators with the troopers interviewed Mitchell, who later admitted the incident happened, but denied certain aspects of the minor’s recollection about the assault.
Mitchell was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center where he remained Sunday on a $250,000 bond.