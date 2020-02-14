A 56-year-old Fairbanks man is accused of soliciting sexual favors from underage males in exchange for alcohol, tobacco and odd jobs.
Paul Michael Worman is charged with two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault. He was arraigned Friday in Fairbanks court and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash performance bond.
The investigation into Worman’s alleged activities began after the state Office of Children’s Services contacted Alaska State Troopers to report allegations that he was grooming an underage male for sexual favors. The minor told investigators that Worman had engaged in sexual contact with him twice without his consent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
Worman was a state-licensed foster care provider for nearly two decades but has not been since similar complaints surfaced in 2017, according to charging documents.
Troopers searched Worman’s home and electronic devices after interviewing the minor who reported his allegations to OCS. According to the complaint, Worman was not alone.
“During the execution of the search warrant, Paul Worman was contacted by AST with an underage minor who later disclosed that Paul Worman had been trying to (solicit) sexual favors in lieu of money via employment, tobacco and alcohol for the past two to three years,” the complaint states.
Communications between Worman and multiple underage minors were found on a social media app on Worman’s cellphone. The communications included sexually explicit images and requests by Worman for specific sexual acts to be performed on him or by him, according to the complaint.
The underage male who reported Worman to the Office of Children’s Services told troopers that Worman hired him and his friends to clean his home, shovel his snow, ride along with him to pick up passengers for his private transportation business and to carry passengers’ luggage. Worman paid the minor $10 an hour and on their first encounter gave him a bottle of R&R whiskey and told him to “chug it,” according to the complaint.
Once the minor became intoxicated, Worman took him into a bedroom, locked the door and forced him to engage in sexual acts with him. The minor said he was afraid but complied with Worman’s request because he was locked in a room with a large man who was also his boss. Worman’s user name on the social media app is “Bossman Paul,” according to the complaint.
Worman told the minor not to tell anyone about the encounter and paid him $40 afterward.
Worman contacted the minor the next day and asked him to do some more work for him. The minor took several friends with him and Worman gave them pizza and whiskey before taking the minor into a room. The minor told troopers he had planned to record Worman on his cellphone because he wanted to get proof of what had happened but could not get to his phone because it was in his backpack. Worman once again forced the minor to engage in sexual acts and paid him with a bottle of R&R and a flavored vape, according to the complaint.
Troopers discovered Worman sent friend requests to multiple underage minors who he did not know. Worman also engaged in multiple conversations in which he offered money in exchange for sexual acts with and sexually explicit photos of underage minors.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.