A 24-year-old Fairbanks man was charged with first- and second-degree felony sexual assault Thursday for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep last week.
Fort Wainwright police alerted Alaska State Troopers about the incident after Allan Michael Brooks self-admitted to the Bassett Army Hospital emergency room Feb. 28 and told staff that he raped the woman the night before. Brooks is a member of the Army National Guard, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
When contacted by troopers, the woman said she allowed Brooks to come to her house shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 27 to visit their baby. They watched a movie and the woman, who was in pain from an unrelated issue, took two types of non-prescription sleep aids. She fell asleep on the couch and Brooks woke her up around 10 p.m.and told her she needed to get Plan B — also known as the “morning after pill” — to prevent a possible pregnancy. Brooks then called his mother and told her he had sex with the woman and shouldn’t have because she was sleeping, according to the complaint.
The woman underwent a forensic exam at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She told troopers and a forensic nurse that she repeatedly told Brooks to leave her home after he woke her up and told her what happened. Brooks said he didn’t want to leave because they needed to discuss what happened. The woman recorded a portion of their conversation on her cell phone.
In the recording, Brooks cries, apologizes for his actions and tells the woman “I know what that was, okay? That was rape,” according to the complaint.
The woman told troopers Brooks also had sex with her without her consent in 2017 or 2018 but she didn’t report it because she wasn’t sure she did enough with her actions to prevent it, even though she never consented.
Brooks texted the woman while she was being interviewed by troopers Friday afternoon and asked if she was alright. Brooks said he would leave the woman alone and was planning to get counseling.
Brooks’ parents confirmed that Brooks called them from the woman’s home late on the night of Feb. 27 and said that he thought he had raped her. A nurse at Bassett Army Hospital said she asked Brooks if the woman was unconscious and he said, “No, but she was on stuff. This was rape,” according to the complaint.
Brooks was arraigned Friday in Fairbanks District Court and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
