A 38-year-old Fairbanks man charged with seven felonies for an incident last year in which he put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to cut off her fingers was sentenced Thursday to serve one month in jail.
Nathan Roger Leppert was charged with kidnapping, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of third-degree assault, all felonies. During a telephonic hearing with Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, Leppert pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. The kidnapping charge and remaining assault charges were dismissed.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Leppert was sentenced to two years for each of the three counts he pleaded guilty to. All jail time was suspended except for the one month he served after his arrest, leaving a composite sentence of five years and 11 months suspended time. Leppert must also serve five years of probation.
According to a criminal complaint in the case, Leppert and his wife were at their home and texting each other from separate floors when he sent her a list of things he wanted her to do before he left to his job at Prudhoe Bay. The list included two sexual acts, and the woman responded by texting “No, you’ll have to force me. Which I know you don’t have a problem with,” according to the complaint.
Leppert ran upstairs, grabbed his wife’s cellphone and covered her mouth with his hand when she tried to call for help. She got free and ran from the house with their infant, but he caught her and forced her back inside. She ran away a second time after she persuaded him to check on their other children, but he caught her again.
Leppert then assaulted her, put a revolver against her head, told her he would kill her and made her unlock her phone. He also held a hammer over her head at one point, according to the complaint.
The woman escaped with her children the next morning after Leppert left to run some errands. He failed to show up for his flight to Prudhoe Bay and Fairbanks police could not immediately locate him. He was arrested and arraigned two days later and bailed out of jail a month later.
Leppert must undergo behavioral programming as part of his plea agreement.
The victim also appeared telephonically and said she supported the plea agreement. She and Leppert both chose not to make any statements at the hearing.
Leppert has no prior arrest record.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.