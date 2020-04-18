A 33-year-old Fairbanks man who allegedly punched his male roommate, put him in a chokehold and bit him on the back last week has been charged with felony and misdemeanor assault.
Chandler Blake Baughtman was drunk and angry at his roommate for telling him to shut up after he yelled at a pizza delivery driver, according to charging documents.
According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to Baughtman’s home after his roommate’s mother called them on April 15 to request a welfare check on her son. She provided troopers with text messages sent by her son in which he said Baughtman tried to “choke me out” and “bit a … chunk out of my back this morning.” In another text, the roommate said, “I had to damn near bit off his finger to get him off of me … he was trying to kill me.”
When questioned about the April 10 incident, Baughtman told troopers he beat his roommate because he told him to shut up. Baughtman admitted he put the man in a chokehold and said he was trying to break his trachea.
The roommate told troopers Baughtman took him to the ground, put him in a chokehold and covered his nose and mouth with his hands so he couldn’t breathe. The roommate bit Boughtman’s hands until he let go, then grabbed a breaker bar to defend himself, according to the complaint.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.