A 49-year-old Fairbanks man has been charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly molesting two young girls multiple times in the last six months.
Robert Ledlow told investigators that the girls, aged 9 and 10, were sexually aggressive and he felt like they had assaulted him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks District Court.
Ledlow is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and 12 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was arraigned Saturday in Fairbanks court and is in custody at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $500,000 cash performance bond.
According to the complaint, Ledlow abused the girls at their home while their parents were at work or sleeping. Their mother became suspicious of him and contacted authorities Nov. 19 after one of the girls confirmed he had touched her inappropriately.
When interviewed by an Alaska State Trooper investigator, the 9-year-old said Ledlow was “bad” and had touched her and her sister. The girl said the abuse started in May and happened about 100 times.
Ledlow initially denied any wrongdoing and told troopers he had refused multiple sexual advances from the girls. Ledlow later admitted to three separate instances of sexual contact with them but maintained they initiated each incident. Ledlow told troopers he would write a letter of apology to the girls, according to the complaint.