A 30-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat and strangled his girlfriend at their 25th Avenue apartment.
Nathan Jimmy Peter is charged with felony second-degree assault and was arraigned Sunday in Fairbanks court.
Fairbanks police responded to the couple’s apartment late Saturday night for a report of a bleeding woman who needed help. Peter and his girlfriend were not there when police arrived but showed up separately soon afterward.
Peter appeared to be highly intoxicated and had abrasions on his knuckles consistent with injuries sustained from punching something, according to the complaint. Peter appeared to be giving conflicting statements, and said he punched the woman in self defense because she assaulted him.
The woman had multiple injuries including petechia in her left eye, a swollen left cheek, dried blood on her face, abrasions on her lips, bruises on her forehead and red marks consistent with two hands being placed around her neck, according to the complaint.
The woman told police Peter became angry after they argued about her attitude toward one of his friends. She said she couldn’t clearly recall all of the details of the attack, but remembered being on her stomach with Peter pulling her hair from behind to the point she felt that her spine would break. She said Peter also got on top of her and used his hands to hit her, slam her and strangle her.
A witness said she saw the woman on her back on the bedroom floor with Peter on top of her and holding her down. Peter repeatedly slammed the woman against the floor and hit her, according to the witness, but his arms were moving so fast she couldn’t tell if he was using his fists or open hands.
The witness called 911 and a passerby who heard the assault went into the apartment and escorted the woman from the scene, according to the complaint.
The woman told police that Peter has assaulted her in the past and she had tried to leave him multiple times.
