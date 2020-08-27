A 27-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder Wednesday evening after he allegedly stabbed a Chena Ridge man and fled into the nearby woods.
Alaska State Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to a 6:50 p.m. report of a stabbing on Chena Ridge Road and found a 59-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a troopers news release. The man was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and troopers began searching for the suspect.
Troopers issued a public safety alert at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday warning the public to be on the lookout for a "possibly bloodied" white male walking in the area of Chena Ridge Road and Isberg Road. The severity of the situation was reported as "extreme" and an "extraordinary threat to life and property."
"Do not approach, call 911," the alert stated.
Witnesses at the scene told troopers the suspect fled down the ridge along a fence. Nearby neighbors said they saw a suspicious-looking man running past their house and hiding in the woods. Troopers located Ronald Lee Crampton about an hour later and arrested him on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to the news release.
Crampton is scheduled to be arraigned in Fairbanks court at 1:30 p.m. today. Further details about the incident have not been released at this time.
