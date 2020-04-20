A 33-year-old Fairbanks man faces felony charges for a Dec. 4 incident in which he allegedly drove a woman out of town, beat and sexually assaulted her and kicked her out of a moving car.
Chad Kenneth Garey is charged with kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Fairbanks court, Alaska State Troopers responded to Chena Hot Springs Road at 2:27 a.m. after getting multiple reports of a bleeding woman trying to flag down vehicles. They found the woman sitting inside a passerby’s vehicle near Juniper Drive. She had significant facial swelling and was bleeding from her nose and mouth.
The woman told troopers she and her girlfriends were at the Mecca Bar when a man, later identified as Garey, offered to give her a ride to her home in Fairbanks. She didn’t know Garey, but she assumed her friends knew him because they were talking to him.
Garey started driving out of Fairbanks and the woman told him he needed to turn around because she lived in town. Garey told her to wait and continued driving. He told the woman he just wanted someone to “chill” and “be with” him. The woman told Garey she didn’t want to be with anybody and just wanted to go back to Fairbanks, according to the criminal complaint.
At that point he began beating her, grabbing her genitals and trying to stick his hands down her pants, according to the complaint.
Garey kept driving during the assault but slowed down to punch and kick the woman in the face. This went on for approximately two minutes until the woman found the door handle and opened the door. Garey kicked her in the head and the woman fell out of the moving vehicle, according to the complaint.
The woman said Garey turned around and drove toward her before turning onto Juniper Drive.
She gave a description of the vehicle and of her assailant to troopers, who then searched the surrounding area but could not find Garey or his vehicle. They obtained video surveillance footage from a business near the Mecca Bar and were able to identify a truck matching the woman’s description.
Troopers stopped the truck Dec. 9 for running a stop sign and not having mud flaps. The driver matched the woman’s description and was identified as Garey. Troopers saw blood on the inside of the vehicle on the passenger side seat and ceiling. Garey was detained but not arrested. His vehicle was seized.
Garey initially denied being at the Mecca Bar. After viewing the video surveillance footage, he said he may have driven by there but did not go inside. Garey then said he went inside but didn’t leave with anyone. He changed his story again and said he offered a ride to a woman.
Garey told troopers he knew the woman wanted a ride to her home inside the Fairbanks city limits, but he thought he’d let her stay at his house for the night even though he never told her that was his intention.
Garey told troopers he forced the woman out of his vehicle because she was heavily intoxicated and had attacked him. He said he still had scratches from the incident and showed troopers two small red marks on the left side of his face. Troopers noted in the complaint that the marks were relatively fresh for supposedly having happened a week earlier and were on the opposite side of Garey’s face from where the woman had been sitting.
