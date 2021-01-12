A Fairbanks man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping for strangling and terrorizing a woman Monday morning in front their children.
Jedidiah Malan, 44, of Fairbanks, has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and interference of a reported crime of domestic violence.
According to Alaska State Troopers, Malan, who had been drinking heavily through the night, began arguing with the woman about a conversation she had with her ex-husband. When she walked away from Malan and went upstairs, Malan followed her.
Malan accused her of cheating on him, pulled her off a bed, pushed her to ground and jumped on top of her, according to charging documents. While screaming he was “going to kill” her, Malan started choking her with his left forearm and held her like that for almost a minute before he broke off the attack, the criminal complaint stated.
The woman rushed her children out to a Toyota Tundra so she could take them and leave the house, but Malan deflated one of the tires, broke the gear shifter and told her she wasn’t allowed to leave, according to charging documents. Then once more, Malan attacked her, pinning her to the ground and leaning his weight into his arm, choking her until she saw stars. Eventually, she was able to get away from Malan and hid in the Toyota with the doors locked.
During the incident, Malan broke her mobile phone. He then took the children’s phones along with their laptops, and broke them all, but somehow one of the children managed to get a call off to 911 without either Malan or the woman knowing. When troopers arrived, the woman was still hiding in the Tundra with her children.
The woman was taken from the scene to the hospital where she was treated and released. Malan was remanded to Fairbanks Corrections Center.
